Sindhu goes past Blichfeldt to enter Indonesia Open quarters

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing $1,250,000 Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament after defeating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in her second round match on Thursday.

Fifth-seed Sindhu, who is eyeing her first title of the season, defeated Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21- 11 in a match that lasted for 62 minutes.

The Hyderabadi shuttler was at her absolute best, winning the first game 21-14 without any hiccup in just 18 minutes. However, the Denmark player made a strong comeback in the second game and made Sindhu toil hard for her points during the course of the 23-minute game. Blichfeldt ultimately won the game 21-17, thus pushing the match into the third game.