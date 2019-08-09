Sidhant Nitin Kudalkar emerge champion in Maharashtra State power lifting championship

Mumbai: Sidhant Nitin Kudalkar of Thane district emerged champion in the Maharashtra State power lifting championship (74.00 kg), here recently. He grabbed 610 kgs to top the list of the other participants, and the place in the state squad for the nationals to be held in Himalchal Pradesh. Coached by under the watchful eyes of Vinayak Rane and Saidal Sonde Sidhant, emerged champion in the state championship which was held in Thane, wherein over 150 athletes took part.

Mumbai Ultra on Aug 15

Over 500 challengers and 2,000 supporters will run to spread the message of Run Over Cancer and Wellness Over Illness at The Mumbai Ultra, 12-Hour Run the 6th Edition on August 15.

‘The Mumbai Ultra’ was conceived in 2014 as a 12-hour public run on the streets of Mumbai to raise awareness about the tremendous benefits of running.