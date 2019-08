Siddhesh, Rajveer score impressive victories in table tennis tournament

Mumbai: Thane’s Siddhesh Sawant and Mumbai Suburbs Rajveer Shah fought back after trailing 1-2 to overcome their respective rivals, to enter junior boys quarterfinals in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament here on Monday.

Siddhesh after losing the first game to Nashik’s Kushal Chopra, turned the table with a fine 6-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-7 scoreline, while Rajveer lost the first essay, but hit backagainst Pune’s Neil Mulye for the 7-11, 15-13,11-9,11-4.

Among the junior girls, Pune’s Pritha Vartikar, who was runners-up to Diya Chitale in the youth girls final earlier, had some anxious moments before she prevailed over Thane’s Isha Chavan 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11,11-9 to forge ahead in the championship.

Results

Junior boys singles (2nd round): (1)- Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Saai Bagate (Pun) 11-5, 12-10,11-7; Sagar Kasture (MSD) bt Kushal Patni (Aur) 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8; Havish Asrani (MSD) bt Shriyash Bhosale (Pun) 9-11, 11-8, 11-4,11-4; Rajveer Shah (MSD) bt Neil Mulye (Pun) 7-11, 15-13,11-9,11-4; Deepit Patil (Th) bt Analy Kovelamudi (Pun) 11-6, 11-9, 11-9; Soumeet Deshpande (Th) bt Maanav Shah (MSD) 11-6, 11-98,11-8; Siddesh Sawant (Th) bt Kushal Chopda (Nsk) 6-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-7; Shivam Das (MSD) bt Tanmay Rao (MSD) 11-8, 11-4,11-7; Shounak Shinde (Pun) bt Chaitanya Ahuja (MCD) 11-5, 11-3,11-2; Ritvik Nagle (MSD) bt Sharman Dedhia (Th) 11-6, 11-5, 11-4; Gaurav Panchangam (Th) bt Sansakar Basak (MSD) 12-10, 11-9,11-8.

Girls singles (2nd round): (1)- Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Siya Hingorani (MSD) 11-5, 11-3, 11-2; Divya Keni (MSD) bt Maytuyri Thombre (Pun) 3-11,11-8, 11-6, 5-11,11-8; Tiya Wagh (Th) bt Riya Suryavanshi (MCD) 10-12, 11-6, 11-7,11-9; Pearl Amalsadwalla (MSD) bt Sanvi Jangade (Th) 11-6, 14-12, 11-6; Mahek Narnolia (MSD) bt Shravani Sawant (Th) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Mukta Dalvi (MSD) bt Jui Pendharkar (Ngp) 11-8, 11-7,6-11, 11-3