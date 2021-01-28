Siddhesh clinches men's title in Dr. Ramesh Prabhoo Memorial 82nd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship

Mumbai

Fifth-seeded Siddhesh Pande of Thane District dished out some brilliant performances and went on to sideline fourth-seed Chinmay Somiya of The Suburban Table Tennis Association in six games with a 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6 to win the men’s singles title in the Dr. Ramesh Prabhoo Memorial 82nd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship, organised by The Suburban District Table Tennis Association, at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Vile Parle, Mumbai on here on Thursday.

The Thane paddler showed remarkable fighting qualities to win the first game. Trailing 4-10 he bounced back by winning the next seven games in a row to win the opening game. He went on to win the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Mumbai paddler Chinmay not prepared to give up won the next two games to draw level before Siddhesh once dictated terms and quickly snatched the next two games to wrap up the match and emerge champion.

Earlier, the Thane paddler Siddhesh scored a sensational win against top seed Sanil Shetty of TSTTA in the semi-final. In a pulsating battle for supremacy Siddesh who has represented Indian in the Youth and Junior events fought well against the senior Indian star Sanil to record a deserving 11-8, 8-11, 15-13, 12-10, 10-12, 4-11, 11-4 victory and advance to the title round.

The second semi-final witnessed some long rallies before Chinmay managed to get the better of his teammate Shivam Das by pulling through in six games at 7-11, 13-11, 11-7, 14-16, 14-12, 11-3.

Results

Men

Quarter-finals: Sanil Shetty (TSTTA) bt Zubin Tarapurwalla (THN) 11-5, 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7;

Siddhesh Pande (THN) bt Deepit Patil (THN) 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; Chinmay Somiya (TSTTA) bt Mandar Hardikar (TSTTA) 11-7, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 9-11, 15-13; Shivam Das (TSTTA) bt Ravindra Kotiyan (TSTTA) 6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. Semi-finals: Siddhesh Pande (THN) bt Sanil Shetty (TSTTA) 11-8, 8-11, 15-13, 12-10, 10-12, 4-11, 11-4; Chinmay Somiya (TSTTA) bt Shivam Das (TSTTA) 7-11, 13-11, 11-7, 14-16, 14-12, 11-3. Final: Siddhesh Pande (THN) bt Chinmay Somiya (TSTTA) 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6.