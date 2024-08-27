Sid Eudy Dies: WWE Legend Passes Away At Age 63

Image: X

WWE legend Sid Eudy known by the ring name of names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid passed away after his long battle with cancer. The two time world champion was just 63 years of age. The news was confirmed by his son Gunnar Eudy on Facebook.

The statement said, “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. Calling him “a man of strength, kindness, and love,” Gunnar added that Sid's “presence will be greatly missed.”

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support,”

WWE took to social media and paid their respect for the former two time world champion. The company on it's X handle said it was “saddened” by his tragic demise. “WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans,”

About Sid Eudy's career

An imposing presence at a billed 6-foot-9, 317 pounds, Sid gained notoriety in 1989 when he signed with WCW and wrestled with and against some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Steiner Brothers, The Road Warriors and The Four Horseman.

Debuting as Sid Justice in WWE, he served as the Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam 1991, where WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior teamed up against The Triangle of Terror in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. That very same night, Sid saved Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth from an attack at the evil hands of Jake Roberts and The Undertaker.

He also helped popularize the Powerbomb maneuver as one of the most notable big men to utilize the finisher.

Known as "The Master and Ruler of the World", Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world.