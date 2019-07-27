Shuttlecraze Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament: Ayaz Billawala, Shailesh Daga sail into semi-finals

Mumbai: Bombay Gymkhana’s star pair of Ayaz Billawala and Shailesh Daga hardly gave their rivals Dhirendra Mourya and Abhay Naik any chance before ousting them 30-14 to sail into men’s doubles semifinals of the ICICI Lambard-6th Shuttlecraze Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament hosted by Matunga Gymkhana at their air conditioned courts, here last night. But the pair of Naval Bin Lumar and Rajan Samant went through same anxious moments before overpowering Rishi Bansal and Sanjay Mukerji 30-27.

In the team championship event, hot group ‘E’ favourites Chembur Gymkhana steamrolled past their rivals Kalpatru Splenders, Jolly Gymkhana and Green Courts Club, beating them with identical 3-0 margins. While in group ‘B’ last year’s winners Andheri Sports Club (ASC89) topped, scoring 3-0 wins over Bombay Gymkhana ’B’ and Country Club respectively.

Results

Team Championships: (Group ‘B): Bombay Gym ‘B’ Country Club 3-0; ASC 89 bt Country Club 3-0; Bombay Gym ‘B’ bt Country Club 3-0; ASC 89 bt Bombay Gym ‘B’ 3-0.

Group E: Chembur Gym bt Jolly Gym ‘B’ 3-0; Chembur Gym bt Kalpatru Splenders 3-0; Chembur Gym bt Green Court Club 3-0; Green Court Club bt Kalpatru Splenders 3-0; Green Court Club bt Jolly Gym ‘B’ 3-0.

Men’s doubles: (QFs): (1)- Ayaz Billawala/Shailesh Daga bt Dhirendra Mourya/Abhay Naik 30-14; Rajesh D’souza/Anas Badami bt Ajay Jain/Ranjeet Kothari 30-13; Anand Vthalkar/Niranjan Sjajne bt Satindra Malhotra/Connely Lewis 30-21; Mahesh Chhabria/Vipool Patel bt Chetan Mehta/Sachin Mehta 30-21;

P.M.Balakrisna/Sidhraj Shah bt rahul Patel/Ravi Doshi 30-11; Bipash Chatterjee/Yameer Sanghvi bt Dushant Bhatia/Rajeev Karia 30-20; Naval Bin Lumar/Rajan Samant bt RishiBansal/Sanjay Mukerji 30-27.

- FPJ Sports Desk