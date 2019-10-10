Shriharsh Palli header puts Don Bosco in final

Mumbai: Shriharsh Palli’s header puts Don Bosco’s in line for third title after they defeated Bombay Scottish, Mahim 1-0 in a semi-final of the MSSA organised Ahmed Sailor Boys U-16 knock-out tournament, played here at Police Ground, Naigaon, Parel, on Wednesday.

Don Bosco (Matunga), who hold the title of MSSA and DSO this season, are on their way to add another title in their bag, thanks to centre-back Shriharsh, who scored in the 46th minute through a tremendous header from the left of the goalpost. It was Errol Noronha's long-range throw that helped Shriharsh to convert Don Bosco’s solitary goal.

Despite Don Bosco’s victory, it wasn’t a good day for their skipper Gareen Shah, who was booked for a red card in the final minute of the game for arguing with referee after being warned once.

He went and pushed one of the Scottish players even after I warned him he kept arguing with me so I had to show him the card,” said match Referee Viraj Makwana.

Gareen will miss the final match against Cathedral & John Connon, in his absence, Shriharsh Palli, who was the winning captain during the MSSA campaign, will lead the side.

Results: Boys U-16 (Ahmed Sailor semi-final): Don Bosco, Matunga: 1 (Shriharsh Palli) beat Cathedral & John Connon: 0.