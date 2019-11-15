Shrihann Haridass makes the willow talk

Mumbai: Shrihann Haridass, captain and wicket-keeper of Chembur’s Achievers’ Academy, after his 100 in the earlier round, continues his fine run with the bat as smashed 90 against Sawant Academy in the second round of the MCC U-10 Cricket Tournament 2019, played at Kamat Memorial ground (Shivaji Park), here on Friday. The Chembur boys after piling up 227 for seven, bundled out their opponents for 58.

Brief scores:

Abhiveera Boys 190-3 in 25 overs (O Bangar n.o. 48, A Kashikar 47, A Thaker 38) bt TWSC 77-9 in 25 overs (VJain 2-5, Y Rumani 2-1)

MoM: Om Bangar.

Achievers Academy (Chembur) 227-7 in 25 overs (S Haridaass 90, K Malusure 30, T Khan 24; R Gorde 3-42) bt Sawant Academy 58 all out (Manit Shah 3-16).