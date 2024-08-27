Shreyas Iyer Imitates Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During Mumbai vs TNCA XI Match in Buchi Babu Tournament; Video

Image: X

Shreyas Iyer took a leaf out of Sunil Narine's playbook during Mumbai's match against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament. The middle order batsman was brought onto bowl just before end of play on Day 1. Iyer surprised everyone by imitating the bowling style of his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate.

Iyer failed to hit the right line and length while trying to bowl using Narine's action. He was even punished for bowling short delivery during the final over of the day. He went wicketless and conceded seven runs. At the end of the first day, TNCA XI managed to reach a respectable score of 294 -5 after 90 overs.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav eye comeback in test cricket

The Buchi Babu tournament provides a chance to Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to shine as they eye a Test comeback. While SKY has shown interest in playing all thre format's for India, he may not be in BCCI's Test plans at least for now .

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has has had a mix run for India in red-ball cricket. The Mumbai cricketer made a cracking start to his test career, however despite getting plenty of opportunities he failed to keep the momentum going as a result of which Iyer ended up losing his BCCI central contracts.

Following the Buchi Babu tournament, Iyer will be next seen in action during Duleep Trophy while leading Team D. With Bangladesh test series coming up Iyer will look to make the chances count.