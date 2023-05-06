'Shove coronation up your a**e': Celtic fans savage King Charles with expletive chant (WATCH)

Scottish Premiership Football Club Celtic secured a spot in the Scottish Cup final, but its fans have captured worldwide attention for a collective chant directed towards King Charles' coronation. Following a 1-0 win over Rangers, fans chanted "You can shove your coronation up your a**e," in response to the Scottish public being invited to pledge allegiance to the king as part of his coronation on Saturday. This incident is not the first time Celtic fans have displayed their opposition to the monarchy.

Tradionally Anti-Monarchy

Established in 1887 as a club for Irish immigrants, Celtic has traditionally had fans who harbour anti-monarchy sentiments, which continue to this day. After Queen Elizabeth II's death last year, Celtic fans were urged to show respect by participating in a minute of applause before a match against St Mirren at St Mirren Park. However, the fans booed loudly during the applause and held up a banner that read: "If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands," despite the request for respect by their coach, Ange Postecoglou.

Scotland's standoff against the Monarchy

Polling conducted last year revealed that support for the Royal Family in Scotland was 10% lower than in the rest of the UK, and another survey found that young people between the ages of 16-49 believed that Scotland should abandon the monarchy and elect a head of state.

Scotland was also compelled to leave the EU despite every council choosing to remain in the 2016 referendum. As a result, Scotland's new first minister, Humza Yousaf, has pledged to deliver independence for Scotland.

Nearly a decade has passed since Scots decided to stay in the UK by a 55-45 margin, and current polling indicates that the vote would be almost evenly divided, with young people overwhelmingly supporting leaving the UK.

Celtic's recent public protest, however, has made it clear that their fans are still not in favor of the monarchy.