'Should we leave medals at the venue': India swimmer Srihari Nataraj slams airline carrier for behaving, charging hefty amount

Olympian Srihari Nataraj has slammed an Indian airlines for mistreating him and his teammates as he returned from a successful stint in the National Games.

The swimmer, who won six gold medals for Karnataka, took to social media about his horrible experience with the Indigo Airline after he was asked to pay extra for baggage that contained medals.

A frustrated Nataraj tweeted: "Dear @IndiGo6E I was returning from the National Games held in Gujarat, and the staff not only behaved badly, but also charged us a hefty amount for excess baggage which was the medals and goodies that we athletes had won. Honestly, the amount wasn't an issue, it's the way they treated me and my teammates. Should we leave the medals we win back at the venue?"

Honestly, the amount wasn't an issue, it's the the way they treated me and my teammates.

Should we leave the medals we win back at the venue?🤔 @IndiGo6E — Srihari Nataraj OLY (@srihari3529) October 10, 2022

Olympian Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) ended his campaign in the National Games swimming competition in a blaze of glory, capturing his sixth gold medal with a brilliant show in the men's 100m Freestyle final at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here on Saturday.

Srihari won in 50.41 seconds, setting a new National Games record time.