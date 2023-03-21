Shooting World Cup: Men & women 10m Air Pistol finals on Wednesday

MP State Shooting Academy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Competitions are all set to begin at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup from Wednesday onwards. The opening ceremony of the championship was held on Tuesday at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest while International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi was the guest of honour

The men’s and women’s 10m Air Pistol finals are scheduled for Day-1 of the tournament on Wednesday. Three Indians each will be in contention for medals in both the events. While Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar and Sumit Raman go first among the men, Rhythm Sangwan, Divya TS and Manu Bhaker, will be in contention among the women.

