Shooting World Cup 2021: India Win Silver In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event

Team India's glorious run in ongoing Shooting World Cup continued on Thursday as well. Another sliver medal was added to India's tally which came in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.

The Indian women's team, comprising Shreya Saksena, Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam lost to Poland's Stankiewicz Aneta, Szutko Aleksandra and Kochanska Natalia 43-47 in the final. India lead the medal tally with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in Delhi.

The Indian team were actually leading in the initial stages of the final but the Polish team came back strongly to take home the gold medal.

Yesterday, India made a historic clean sweep in the women's 25m pistol event winning gold, silver and bronze medal in the finals. Chinki Yadav bagged the gold medal, Rahi Sarnobat won silver whereas Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. Chinki added the 9th gold medal in India's overall tally.

With a couple of days still left in the competition, India is expected to further consolidate the topmost position in the medals tally.