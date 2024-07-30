 'Shooters Continue To Make Us Proud': PM Modi Hails Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh's Paris Olympics Bronze Triumph
The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday for their remarkable achievement of winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics.

Taking to X, he expressed, "Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted."

He further highlighted Manu Bhaker's consistent performance by adding, "For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication."

In the competition, Bhaker demonstrated exceptional composure while Singh provided perfect support, leading the pair to victory. They secured the bronze by defeating South Korea with a score of 16-10, making history in the process. This victory marked India’s second medal at the Olympic Games, and Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Earlier in the Games, Bhaker had clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, further establishing her status as a top shooter on the international stage. Her continued success at the Olympics is a testament to her dedication and skill, which has inspired many in India and beyond.

This victory is a significant milestone for Indian shooting sports, reflecting the hard work and synergy between Bhaker and Singh. Their achievement not only brings pride to the nation but also raises the bar for future Indian athletes. As India celebrates this historic win, the contributions of Bhaker and Singh to the country's sporting legacy will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

