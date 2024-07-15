The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami faced significant disruptions due to chaotic scenes involving unruly fans attempting to force their way into the venue, leading to a delayed start on Sunday.

Stampede and Security Breach

Footage of ticketless fans trying to storm the stadium went viral on social media, depicting a stampede-like situation at the entrance. The frenzy resulted in one of the escalators being completely destroyed by the out-of-control crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spectators clashed with police and security officials, who were visibly overwhelmed by the sheer number of people.

The southwest gate had to be locked down as fans aggressively tried to breach the entry point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unauthorised Entries

Unconfirmed reports indicated that approximately 7,000 fans without tickets managed to gain entry into the stadium. Before kickoff, these unauthorised fans crowded the aisles and walkways.

Security personnel were observed working to clear these areas and checking for valid tickets once the game commenced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delayed Kickoff

The match, originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m. local time, was delayed and eventually kicked off at 9:22 p.m. The delay caused frustration among fans who had secured their seats legitimately and were eager to watch the final.

Despite the chaotic prelude, the match proceeded, and after 120 minutes of regular and extra time, Argentina emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. This victory secured Argentina's third consecutive major tournament title and their record 16th Copa America trophy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Post-Match Reflections

The incidents before the match raised significant concerns about stadium security and the handling of large crowds during major events. Authorities and organisers are likely to face scrutiny and will need to reassess their strategies to prevent such occurrences in future events.

The Copa America final will be remembered not only for Argentina's triumph but also for the alarming scenes that marred the event.