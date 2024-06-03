Shocking Video: Youth Collapses & Dies While Playing Turf Cricket Near Mumbai's Mira Road

A shocking incident took place in Mumbai's Mira Road, where a young man suddenly collapsed and died while playing a turf cricket.

In a video that went viral on social media, the youth in pink jersey was seen playing a quick shot in a turf cricket. When he was about to bat again, the young man suddenly collapsed on the ground and players rushed to him to provide assistance.

The players were seen trying to revive him but the youth was seemingly unresponsive after collapsed on the ground. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Mumbai Mira Road: A youth died while playing cricket After playing a quick shot, the young man suddenly falls and dies.#MiraRoad #Sports #Cricket #HeartAttack #CardiacArrest pic.twitter.com/RwLBgWr026 — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) June 3, 2024

As per the report, the youth suffered a heart attack while playing turf cricket in Kashimeera area of Mira Road. After hitting a powerful six, the young player collapsed on the ground. The Kashigoan Police have launched an investigation into this shocking incident.