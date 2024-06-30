Shocking! Indian Fan Falls From Pole While Celebrating Rohit Sharma & Co's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph In UK; VIDEO

An Indian fan celebration over Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph ended tragically when he fell from a pole he had climbed to celebrate the Men in Blue's victory in United Kingdom. Team India finally ended their 13-year World Cup drought with a seven-run over first time finalist South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

After posting a total of 176/7, thanks to Virat Kohli's 76 and Axar Patel (43) and Shivam Dube's (23) vital contributions with the willows, Indian bowlers did their job by restricting South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya circumscribed Prorteas' flow of runs.

As soon as Team India won the T20 World Cup final, the Indian diaspora in different parts of the world couldn't contain their happiness of witnessing the Men in Blue winning the World Cup trophy after 13 years. The United Kingdom witnessed a massive celebration over India's win. However, a shocking incident took place during the celebration in the UK.

In a viral video, an Indian fan can been seen clinging to a pole and was trying to come down when he suddenly abruptly fell and suffered an injury after getting hit.