Shocking! Fan Throws Phone At Suryakumar Yadav's Face, Mumbai Indians Star's Reaction Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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A light-hearted fan moment involving Suryakumar Yadav has gone viral ahead of IPL 2026, capturing the fun side of cricket fandom. During a recent public appearance linked to Mumbai Indians, an excited fan attempted an unusual way to get a memorable moment with the star batter by tossing his phone toward the elevated platform, hoping Yadav would catch it and take a selfie.

The unexpected throw briefly surprised those around, and although Suryakumar Yadav tried to react, he couldn’t manage to catch the phone mid-air. The device dropped nearby, creating a brief moment of tension among the crowd. However, the incident quickly turned into a wholesome interaction rather than a problem.

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Showing his calm and friendly personality, Yadav picked up the fan’s phone himself, and decided to complete the fan’s request in his own way. The Mumbai Indians star then used the phone to click a selfie that included himself and the cheering fans in the background, drawing loud applause and laughter from those present at the event.

The gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the cricketer for handling the situation with patience and humor. Many noted that while throwing objects toward players is not advisable, Yadav’s reaction showed why he remains one of the most popular figures among supporters, especially with the IPL season approaching.

With excitement building for IPL 2026, moments like these highlight the strong connection between players and fans during promotional events and team gatherings. For Mumbai Indians supporters, the selfie incident has already become a memorable pre-season story, adding to the buzz around Suryakumar Yadav and the team as they prepare for another campaign in the tournament.