Shoaib Akhtar Secures Restraining Order Against Those Involved In Filming His Biopic

Shoaib Akhtar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he has produced a restraining order for against the filming or release of any of his biopic. The Rawalpindi Express reasoned that he had to procure a restraining order as a few film-makers had threatened to continue the filming regardless of terminating the agreement.

Shoaib Akhtar already declared his disassociation from the biopic "Rawalpindi Express" in January 2023 and threatened the producers with dire legal repercussions. In a sharp warning, he threatened to take harsh legal action if the film's producers used his identity or real-life experiences without his permission.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 47-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Alhamdolillah, i have secured a restraining order/stay order against the filming & release of the supposed biopic being made on my life by a certain group of people. I had to do this because they threatened in writing of continuing filming regardless of the legal termination of the agreement. Any person involved in the project should know that its completely illegal and they will be responsible for any reputational loss."

Shoaib Akhtar's career in a glance:

While Akhtar's international career was marred by injuries, he injected fear minds of the batters with his breakneck speed. Having debuted in 1997, the 47-year-old became the spearhead of Pakistan's attack in Test and ODI cricket. Akhtar clocked his fastest delivery of 161.3 km/h came against England during the 2003 World Cup.

He was part of Pakistan's 2011 World Cup squad that reached the semi-final of the tournament. However, he did not play the semi-final in Mohali against India that the Men in Green lost by 29 runs.