Shoaib Akhtar reveals his 'biggest moment' from India vs Pakistan encounter, says 'hats off to Virat Kohli'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his "biggest" moment from Sunday's India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup was when India skipper Virat Kohli "whole-heartedly" congratulated his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam.

"For the cricketer in me, the biggest moment was when Babar Azam hit those winning runs against Mohammad Shami," said Akhtar. "But, for the human in me, the biggest moment was when I saw Virat Kohli whole-heartedly congratulating Babar and Mohammad Rizwan," he added.

Taking to Twitter, the former speedster hailed Kohli and wrote: "True sports man & great human being @imVkohli hats off to you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:50 PM IST