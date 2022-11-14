Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Mohammed Shami after India pacer's 'Karma' tweet

Shoaib Akhtar | File Image

Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and India speedster Mohammed Shami were involved in a banter on social media after Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat against England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

Akhtar tweeted an emoji of a heart-break after the match. And Shami took a dig at the Pakistan pacer terming the loss as Karma.

"Sorry brother. It's call (sic) karma," Shami tweeted.

The Pakistan pacer and India speedster Mohammed Shami were involved in a banter on social media after Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat against England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

Akhtar tweeted an emoji of a heart-break after the match. And Shami took a dig at legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, terming the loss as Karma.

"Sorry brother. It's call (sic) karma".

Akhtar immediately replied to the tweet along with a picture of commentator Harsha Bhogle's tweets which read: "Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team.".

The speedster captioned it, "And this what you call sensible tweet."

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Notably, Akhtar had slammed India after their semifinal exit in the showpiece event. In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, the former Pakistan spearhead had said that the Men in Blue did not have "express pace bowlers, "cut-for-role spinners" and had come to the tournament with "confused team selection".

"India does not deserve to meet us at the MCG. Because their cricket has been exposed. What's the big deal about reaching the semis? There are four quality teams. Defeating Netherlands and Zimbabwe to reach semifinal is nothing huge. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame," he said in the video.

He also questioned Shami's inclusion in the squad saying, "All of a sudden, they added Shami to the squad. He is a good fast bowler, but did not deserve to be in the squad. I cannot tell what the final XI is for India right now. India should have shown aggression, they had given up after the fifth or sixth over. I do not think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could have played. He was not included in the playing eleven. If Adil Rashid could play, why couldn't Chahal?"