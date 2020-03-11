Shivpal Singh's javelin lands right at Olympic Games spot

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has successfully secured his maiden Olympic Games berth and will be joining Neeraj Chopra in the list to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 24-year-old Shivpal crossed the qualifying standard of 85m by hurling the spear to a distance of 85.47m in his fifth attempt to win gold in the ACNW Meeting at the McArthur Stadium, South Africa on Tuesday.

"Shivpal Singh qualifies for #Olympics @Tokyo2020 with a performance of 85.47m in Men's Javelin in #SouthAfrica," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.