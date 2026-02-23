Shimron Hetmyer’s 85 Powers Windies To 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

Mumbai: Shimron Hetmyer’s blinder of an innings and some incredible batting from West Indies middle order humbled Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights match, at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Monday.

After the West Indies had accumulated the second highest total in T20 World Cup history of 254/6 in 20 overs, Zimbabwe were always on the backfoot in pursuit of 255 and they capitulated for 147 in 17.4 overs to hand the Windies a massive victory.

Hetmyer’s 85 off just 34 balls with seven fours and as many sixes was the highlight of their innings with Rovman Powell’s 59, Sherfane Rutherford’s 31 and Romario Shepherd’s 21 all contributing to Mt 254.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the West Indies bowlers as he scalped 4/28.

Brad Evans played a cameo of 43 in 21 balls with five sixes for Zimbabwe but it was too late to challenge the Windies.

Earlier, West Indies were off to a quiet start with just four runs coming off the first over by Richard Ngarava that included a wide as well.

The second over by the tall and lanky pacer Blessing Muzarabani conceded only three runs as Zimbabwe kept the pressure on the West Indies openers Brandon King and Shai Hope.

Ngarava struck for Zimbabwe in the third over when he sent King packing having him caught by Tashanga Musekiwa in the deep as the Windies lost their first wicket.

Shimron Hetmyer was dropped on nine by Musekiwa off Muzarabani’s bowling in the fourth over as Zimbabwe struggled a bit with their fielding and the catch having the potential to be a costly miss.

Hetmyer was in ominous form from a Zimbabwean perspective as he smashed for two consecutive fours and Hope struck one too as 17 runs came off the fifth over with West Indies at 46/1.

Hope slammed another four off Brad Evans in the sixth over but perished on the fifth ball of the same over holing out to Bryan Bennett for 14 off 12 balls.

At the end of the powerplay, the Windies were 55/2 with Hetmyer and new batter Rovman Powell in the middle.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza brought in spinner Graeme Cremer to plug the West Indies scoring rate.

However, that had very little bearing on Hetmyer’s approach as he tonked Cremer for back-to-back sixes off the last two balls of the seventh over.

Hetmyer was absolutely unstoppable as he hoisted Raza for two big sixes in the eighth over as he reached 47 in just 18 balls with four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 261.

When he struck the third six of the over, Hetmyer brought up a lightning quick half-century off just 19 balls, the fastest by a West Indian at a T20 World Cup.

The Windies brought up their 100 in 9.1 overs reaching 104/2 with another massive Hetmyer six.

Hetmyer was dropped in the 12th over by Musekiwa again when he was on 70 as Zimbabwe continued their sloppy show on the field.

Powell got to his fifty in 29 balls with a single off Cremer in the 15th over and Hetmyer blasted a six off the very next ball.

However, Cremer had the last laugh as he dismissed Hetmyer for 85 as he had the West Indian caught by Bennett.

West Indies’ 200 came in the 17th over as they reached 202/4 in 16.5 overs.

Romario Shepherd went on the offensive in the 19th over with two huge sixes off Ngarava and then was caught at long off by Ryan Burl for an invaluable 21 off 10 balls. Rutherford cracked an incredible flat six off the last ball as 20 runs came off the 19th over.