Shilpa Shetty's goofy role in David Warner's TikTok video is the funniest thing you will watch today

Australia cricket star David Warner, or should we now call him the Tiktok star after many of his videos have gone viral, thereby entertaining his fans even in these dark times of the coronavirus crisis.
His latest video features none other than Shilpa Shetty, in which the pair is all sorts of goofy. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared the video and wrote: "This made me laugh so much! Crazy time."
Later in the day, Warner also shook a leg on the famous 'Bala' song along with his daughters on Saturday.
In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner along with his two daughters was seen doing the signature steps of the song 'Bala'.
"When your clowns want to copy your dance #bala #thebalachallenge #akshay," Warner captioned the video.
Last month in an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, Warner spoke about his first encounter with TikTok.
"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do, " Warner had told Rohit.
Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.
Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year.
However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(with inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)