Shilpa Shetty's goofy role in David Warner's TikTok video is the funniest thing you will watch today

Last month in an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, Warner spoke about his first encounter with TikTok.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do, " Warner had told Rohit.

Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year.

However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

