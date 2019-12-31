Shillong, Bengaluru book their place in last four

Mumbai: H Elias Memorial School, Shillong stormed into the semi-finals of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), National Football Finals’ Junior Boys category with their third consecutive win.

Shillong and Bengaluru teams remained unbeaten at the end of their group stage games at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground, Navi Mumbai here on Tuesday.

H Elias, the Subroto Cup winners, humbled Kerala side Govt Oriental HS, Edathanattukara 4-0. Henry Nongford was on the scoresheet yet again. They topped Group A, with nine points. In the other group, last year’s runners-up Maharana Pratap Sports College from Dehradun also scored four past Kolhapur, with a brace from Nischay Nainwal. ASC Boys Sports School followed suit as the Bengaluru side will now face the Shillong giants.

In the senior boys category, it was another Shillong and Bengaluru faceoff as both sides played out a captivating draw. Fr Angel HSS Pilar redeemed Goa as they eked out a 2-0 result over Chitkara from Chandigarh to end their campaign with a win.

Results:

Boys (Junior; Group A): H Elias Memorial School, Shillong: 4 bt Govt Oriental HS, 0; Mamta Modern SSS, Delhi: 2 bt Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal: 1; Group B: Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun: 4 bt Maharashtra High School, Kolhapur: 0; ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru: 1 drew TG English School, Imphal: 1

Senior (Group A): Shillong College HS, Shillong: 2 drew with ASC Boys Sports School