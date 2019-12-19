Shaurya Kapani, Sarvesh Bode set for pro norm

Mumbai: The 2nd edition of the Ajmera IndiKarting Clash of Pros, was a spectacular affair of top level racing from some of the best racers in the region across two categories, Pro junior and Pro Senior. Shaurya Kapani was on top of the standings at the end of the day after winning two and of the three races in the Pro Junior. Sarvesh Bode with a win and second place, took top honours in the Pro Senior category.

Qualifying was a close affair in both categories. Veer Sheth clocked 25.42 seconds, ahead Shaurya Kapani (25.44 seconds). Raiden Samervel and Nirvaan Chandna who recently made the move up into the Juniors were right behind posting laptimes of 25.46 and 25.63 seconds.

Nine drivers in the Pro Senior clocked within one second. Tej Patel lapped the 400 meter Ajmera IndiKarting circuit in an impressive 25.87 seconds to bag pole position, a mere hundredth of a second, ahead of the highly rated Aaroh Ravindra (25.88 seconds) and Sarvesh Bode (25.91 seconds).

The Pro Junior Race One – Saw an exciting battle for the lead between Veer Sheth and Shaurya Kapani. Both racers with international experience under their belt, enthralled the crowd with multiple overtakes. Eventually Veer won the race ahead of Shaurya. Raiden Samervel came in third.