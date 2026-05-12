'Sharm Nahi Aati': Salman Agha's Bold Challenge Backfires As Pakistan Lose To Bangladesh In Historic Test; Netizens REACT | VIDEO

Salman Agha's Bold Challenge Backfires As Pakistan Lose To Bangladesh In Historic Test; Netizens REACT | X

Mirpur, May 12: Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha is facing criticism on social media after his confident statement before the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh. His bold challenge given to the Bangladesh cricket team backfired as Pakistan suffered a historic defeat against Bangladesh in Mirpur. This is also a historic win for Bangladesh as they had never defeated Pakistan ever at home.

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During a press conference on the fourth day, Agha said, "If Bangladesh shows bravery and sets a target of 260-270 runs, then we will definitely go for the win. But I don’t think they will do that." It seems Bangladesh accepted the challenge and declared their innings at 240/9 and set a target of 268 runs in 74 overs at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

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However, Pakistan's batting line-up failed under pressure as Bangladesh bowlers dominated the final innings. Pakistan were bowled out for 163 runs and they had to face a humiliating defeat by 104 runs. Agha himself managed to score only 26 runs before getting dismissed.

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The internet users slammed Salman Ali Agha for his bold statement and criticised him on the internet. A user said, "He thought 26 will be enough to chase 260 .. They only needed to play 10 more overs to save match."

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Another said, "Biggest fraud in T20 Sharam nhi aati Pakistan players ko." A user also said, "Batain krwa lo, Style Marwa lo, Interviews may apni story sunwa lo, PSL khilwa loo but Performance chootiyon ki zero Hoti hai."

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Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana was the star of the match for Bangladesh as he took a brilliant five-wicket haul. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a major role with scores of 101 and 87 in the match.