Shark Attack Survivor Alexander Truwit Eyes Gold At Paris Paralympics in Epic Comeback

Everybody loves a comeback story and in the upcoming Paris Paralympics, a talented swimmer has set her sights on a gold medal after surviving a horrific shark attack.

USA swimmer Alexander Truwit lost her lower leg in the incident just one year ago. Despite the trauma, the 24-year-old, qualified to represent her country in the 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 100m backstroke events.

The terrifying attack happened on May 24, 2023. Ali had just graduated from Yale University and was celebrating with friends on vacation. She was snorkelling in the ocean. A shark suddenly attacked, ripping off her lower leg. Despite the danger, she managed to swim 75 yards to safety.

After being rushed to the hospital and airlifted back to America, doctors in New York had to amputate her leg below the knee.

Truwit underwent two surgeries to fight infections before her leg was amputated on her 23rd birthday. Rather than getting disturbed by the incident, She focused on getting ready for the Paralympic qualifiers, undergoing strength exercises and prosthetic training.

She said, "I didn't want to lose a limb and my love of the water, too,"

Her determination paid off During the Paralympic trials in Minneapolis, she secured first place in the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, and 400m freestyle.

I love comeback stories: Alexander Truwit

Reflecting on her journey, Truwit said, "I love comeback stories. I've definitely relied on other people's comeback stories to help me hold on to what feels like a bold and unrealistic hope—of fighting off a shark, surviving, losing a limb, and making the Paralympics all in a year."

She added, "Hearing my name on that team was just a reminder that I'm stronger than I think. That we're all stronger than we think."

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 9, 2024