Shardashram boys emerge as super league Kabaddi champions

Mumbai: Shardashram (Dadar) boys clinch Inter School Super League Kabaddi title by defeating Antonio D'souza High School, Byculla by 70-69. The tournament was organised by Atmaram More Foundation and Ideal Sports Academy jointly at Amar Hind Mandal Dadar.

It was a close fought battle. In the first half Shardashram were leading 42-38. In the second half Pratham Lath of Antonio D'souza fought bravely and almost brought points in his every raid. When the umpires announced last five minutes Shardashram were leading by five points but Pratham did not lose his heart and tried very hard.

At last minute he got two points and the score were level at 69-69; but in the last raid Shardashram raider went into deep and got a bonus point and also a title for his team. But all the spectators witnessed a thrilling final. Hashu Advani (Govandi) School got third place as they beat Shardashram Technical High School by 48-38.

Shardashram's Dattaguru Nerurkar was adjudged as best player of the tournament. Pratham Lath and Mayuresh Sapte were give the best raider whereas Soham Hatankar and Rohan Shinde were given the best catcher award. Advocate Niranjan Davkhare (MLC) alongwith Krutarth Raja, Director A.I.C. And Ahwinikumar More, President of Atmaram More Foundation gave away the prizes.