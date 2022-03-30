e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Shane Warne's dad pays heartfelt tribute at MCG public memorial service, says his son packed two lifetimes in his 52 years

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Shane Warne's dad speaks at the public memorial service on Wednesday | Photo: AFP

Shane Warne's dad Keith paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, saying in his eulogy: "Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family's life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us.

"Our family loss of a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

"The world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time.

"Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes."

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:11 PM IST