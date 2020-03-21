Shane Warne turns gin distillery for production of hand sanitizers amid coronavirus outbreak

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has decided to turn his gin distillery into making hand sanitizers due to shortages after novel coronavirus forced many countries to go under lockdown.

Warne is a part-owner of SevenZeroEight gin distillery. The co-founders of this company are two West Australian surgeons, who along with Warna have decided that the company would turn its production from gin to hand sanitizers and provide the same to two hospitals.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our health care system combat this disease and save lives," Warne said.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."

Warne always partakes in charitable work and earlier this year, during the Australian wildfire crisis, the former spinner offered 'Baggy Green' Australia cap at an auction which raised $584,000 for the victims.

Warne retired from test cricket in 2007 with a record 708 wickets

(with inputs from agencies)