‘Shame on you BCCI’: Twitter unhappy after Sanju Samson snubbed from India’s T20I squad against NZ

BCCI announced India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand tour. While vice-captain Rohit Sharma makes a comeback to the squad after a deserved break, Sanju Samson finds himself nowhere on the squad going to New Zealand.

Samson was selected in the T20I squad of the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka. He was not a part of the playing 11 in the first two matches but was given a chance in the third match, which India won. Hitting the first ball for a glorious six, he lost his wicket in the very next delivery he faced.

Sanju’s absence from the T20I squad against New Zealand was met with a lot of criticism from the online community, who went on to curse the selection panel over his snub.

One user said, “Sanju Samson again dropped..shame on you guys... He is talented young batsman, why u didn't give chance like Rishab pant????” while the another said, “And the tale continues.. Sanju Samson synonyms consistency...for no reason he is consistently forced to sit in the benches & and he'll be consistently asked to serve drinks.. Feeling sad for this champion #SanjuSamson”.