 'Shame On Those...': Ex-Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Slams People For Creating Noise For '5 Hours Non-Stop' In Mumbai
Sanjay Manjrekar slams people of Mumbai for creating noise non-stop for 5 hours.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Manjrekar. |

Ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to his official account on X and hit out on the people of Mumbai for producing continuous noise almost throughout the afternoon. On September 1 (Sunday), Manjrekar observed how the noise is coming through clearly even through double-grazed windows and called people out for holding city as ransom.

article-image

With Ganesh festivities fast approaching, Mumbai is bound to be hustle and bustle for at least ten days of the occasion. Numerous communities, regardless of their religion, organise functions, both on small and large scale and it has turned out to be among the best festivals of the city.

While tagging Mumbai Police in his tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote along with uploading a video:

"Noise of Mumbai city. Coming through Double glazed windows! Non stop for last 5 hours! Shame on those who hold city to ransom like this.

@MumbaiPolice #PeacefulCelebrations #BanLoudSpeakers

Sanjay Manjrekar likely to return to resume commentary duties in the Test series between India and Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, Manjrekar has been one of the renowned commentators in the Indian circuit, albeit some controversies. The 59-year-old could be in the commentary panel for the Star Sports ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19 in Chennai.

After the two Tests against Bangladesh, India will face New Zealand in three matches.

