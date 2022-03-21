Shakib Al Hasan's involvement for Bangladesh against South Africa in jeopardy due to family health crisis

Bangladesh's star player Shakib Al Hasan, currently touring South Africa with the Tigers for the ongoing ODI series and an upcoming Test series, suffered a setback due to a number of his family members currently going through concerning health complications back in Bangladesh, reports The Daily Star.

The situation surrounding health crisis, thus, puts Shakib's further involvement in South Africa in jeopardy. However, Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket operations committee, informed that the premier performer is willing to continue playing, given his family members' health status does not cross the alarming threshold.

"I had a talk with Shakib. Many of his family members are sick, including his (three) children," Yunus told The Daily Star.

"Shakib wants to play though, if only the situation remains under control. We are all keeping a close eye (on developments)," he further informed.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST