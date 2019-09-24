Shahyan Razmi survives Siddhesh Mulay's scare

Mumbai: Radio Club youngster Shahyan Razmi showed tremendous resilience as he staged a remarkable fight back to overcome Siddhesh Mulay of Chiplun 3-2 by three frames to two in a closely contested Senior Men’s second round match of the Senior men’s snooker third round qualifying match of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room.

The Chiplun cueist Siddhesh quickly got off the blocks and compiled a break of 49 in winning the first frame. He maintained the momentum and pocketed the second to grab a 2-0 lead. But, Shahyan staged a grand recovery and went on to take the next three frames to clinch a 34-77, 19-54, 73-42, 55-46 and 64-39 victory.

Results (Rd-2):

Rohan Kothare (Aurangabad) bt Devansh Jariwala (Hindu Gym) 3-2 (52-19, 55-66, 62-34, 32- 60, 53-40); Vishal Vyaya bt Girish Premana (Bombay Gym) 3-0 (70(40)-01, 63-26, 56-14); Shahyan Razmi (Radio Club) bt Siddhesh Mulay (Chiplun) 3-2 (34-77(49), 19-54, 73-42, 55-46, 64-39); Sahil K. bt 3-1 Mohdmud 3-1 (51-39, 47-61, 62-48, 58-22); Liyakat S bt Taaha Khan 3-2 (64-65, 40-57, 66-47, 57-14, 63-33)