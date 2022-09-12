Shahid Afridi says his daughter waved Indian flag during India-Pak match

e-Paper Get App
There were hardly 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. As Pakistani flags were not available there, his younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not.

Monday, September 12, 2022
Pakistan's former all rounder Shahid Afridi shocked every one by his comment that are now being viral. Afridi revealed that his daughter waved the Indian flag flag during last week's super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi said in a Pakistani television channel that the stadium had only 10 per cent of Pakistani fans and remaining 90 per cent were from India. "I came to know that there were more Indian fans there," he said in a programme on Samaa TV.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not," he added.

In their Super-4 match, Pakistan won over India. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 balls to help Pakistan reach the target of 182 for five in 19.5 overs while chasing a target of 182 runs.

After Pakistan's win, Afridi did congratulate Babar Azam and also termed the matches between the two countries as "greatest sporting event".

