Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns As Pakistan Name 16-man Test Squad To Face Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 16-man squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting next month. While pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was rumoured to miss the series, he has been included to face Sri Lanka along with an uncapped specialist batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who has previously played two T20Is.

Huraira has featured in 24 first-class games, 10 List A games, and six T20s. He was the leading run-getter in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and was the only player to reach the 1000-run mark in the 2022-23 edition. In 11 matches, Huraira amassed four centuries and two half-centuries on his way to 1,024 runs at an average of 73.14.

The 21-year-old continued his fine form during the A tour of Zimbabwe, scoring 178 and 64. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Aamer Jamal was the leading wicket-taker in the 2022–23 edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, taking 31 scalps, including two fifers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi thanks fans for unrelenting support amid injury issues:

Meanwhile, Afridi expressed his delight at returning to the Test side and is keen to make an impactful return against Sri Lanka. As quoted by pcb.co.pk, the youngster said:

“I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format. After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times and I am ready for the challenges ahead."

The PCB also named former South African paceman Morne Morkel as the bowling coach on a six-month contract. In his 11-year international career, Morkel took 309 wickets in 86 Tests, 188 wickets in 117 ODIs and 47 scalps in 44 T20Is.

Pakistan 16-man Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.