Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's viral dance video on Pathaan song; Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang thanks to his latest offering Pathaan which has been breaking all Box Office records in India and abroad ever since its release last month.

The entire nation has been singing praises of the action-thriller which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film has grossed over ₹950 crore worldwide and is still going strong.

Even Indian cricketers were seen dancing to one of the movie's songs during a recent Test match against Australia in Nagpur.

A video of former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dancing to the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ after India's win over Australia went viral on social media on Saturday.

The video widely shared by Indian cricket and Bollywood fans. SRK himself saw it on Tuesday and gave his verdict on Kohli and Jadeja's dance moves.

"They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!" Shah Rukh tweeted.

India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs within three days of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Jadeja was Player of the Match with 7 wickets and 70 runs in the game while Rohit Sharma (120) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8 wickets) also made crucial contributions at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha.

India will play Australia in the second Test at Kohli's hometown Delhi from February 17.

