Shaan Dalal stuns higher-ranked Kushagra Singh

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Shaan Dalal showed impressive touch to shock higher-ranked opponent Kushagra Singh and advance to the men's second round of the Otters Club Squash Open here on Monday.
Unseeded Dalal caught Kushagra Singh (17/32) by surprise with his aggressive play and drop shots to carve out a facile 11-4 ,11-0 ,11-3 victory in round one.
In another first round match, unseeded Shanay Dharod of Maharashtra upset Abhishek Sonthalia, who is seeded in the [17/32] bracket, 11-9, 11-5, 11-4 to advance to the second round.
Second seed Ranjit Singh of Services got off to a solid start in the tournament as he defeated unseeded Ajay Deshmukh 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 to move into the second round. Top seed Abhishek Pradhan was awarded a walkover in round one.
