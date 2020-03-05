Seven Stick Annual Polo championship: Los Polistas rules the roost

Los Polistas defeated Bake house 9-4.5 in the Seven Stick Annual Polo championship at the at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Wednesday.

In another encounter, Sphiro and V Polo were tied 6-6 when the officials called off their encounter due to poor visibility.

Los Polistas were bang on target as they scored three goals in the first two chuckers to race off to a 6-1. Bake House managed to find hit the target only 4.5 times during the course of the match.

The second match between Sphiro and V Polo witnessed close fight as the teams scored three a peace in first two chuckers. Sphiro took a one point lead in the third, only for V Polo to bounce back to tie the encounter at 6-6 before the officials called off the day’s proceedings.