Sergio Aguero to miss Manchester derby with injury

Manchester City record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will be forced to miss several weeks of play with a muscle injury suffered during Saturday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the striker will miss the Manchester derby scheduled for December 7th. His injury will hurt City's push to catch up with league leaders Liverpool, as we approach the busiest month of the Premier League season.

City play ten matches over the next five weeks, and if Aguero's injury keeps him out of all of those games, even a team as deep and talented as City will face trouble.