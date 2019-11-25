Sergio Aguero to miss Manchester derby with injury

Manchester City record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will be forced to miss several weeks of play with a muscle injury suffered during Saturday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the striker will miss the Manchester derby scheduled for December 7th. His injury will hurt City's push to catch up with league leaders Liverpool, as we approach the busiest month of the Premier League season.
City play ten matches over the next five weeks, and if Aguero's injury keeps him out of all of those games, even a team as deep and talented as City will face trouble.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Shaktar Donetsk, Guardiola said: "It's the toughest period happening now.
"It's a lot of games but it's what it is. My advice to my players and myself is not to think too much. We have enough good players and the mentality will give us extra. Maybe it will help us.
"I never came here and said 'oh, we didn't have this player'. I am so sorry for them but they have to recover individually. We are going to wait but that is why we have a good squad.
"It's the best thing to move forward. People don't care if you have injuries. Find the solutions you have to find."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)