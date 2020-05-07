Sergio Aguero set to race for Red Bull in Virtual Spanish Grand Prix

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is all set to partake in Formula One esports this Sunday.

The Argentine striker will race for Red Bull against other regular F1 drivers at the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

"Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish GP is very exciting for me," Aguero told Red Bull Racing's official website.

"With Puma I have travelled to watch F1 races and test myself at track days, which have been exhilarating experiences. But this takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers -- I can't wait!"

Red Bull's Alex Albon, after winning last week's Virtual Grand Prix at Interlagos will be Aguero's partner for the race.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Arthur Melo are other footballers to feature in the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

However, the real Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona stays postponed as the sporting world continues to deal with the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 2,64,000 lives worldwide.