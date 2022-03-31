Senior National Carrom Championship: Kishore Bhonde, Sayyad Mehdihussain register contrasting wins

Maharashtra’s Kishore Bhonde dished out a strong fighting performance to defeat Gujarat challenger Mohammed Parvez in three closely contested sets at 19-18, 25-8, 16-12 in a men’s singles second round league match of the 49th LIC of India-Senior National Carrom Championship 2021-2022 at the Shree Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Hall, Dadar (East) on Thursday.

The National Championship is being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and hosted by the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) and is co-sponsored by ONGC, Indian Oil, Union Bank of India and Hindustan Petroleum.

Meanwhile, Sayyad Mehdihussain, also of Maharashtra, enjoyed smooth sailing as he tamed Andhra Pradesh’s YSD Ramesh coasting to a 25-16, 21-3 win.

However, Mansi Shinde of Maharashtra suffered a straight-set defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh’s Tanishka Vishwakarma losing 13-17, 13-25.

In closely fought men’s matches, Abhay Karande of Goa got the better of Zaheer Ahmed (LIC) 25-20, 17-23, and 25-9, while V Akash (RBI) rallied to put it across Mohd. Mushtaq (MP) 11-18, 22-10, and 21-6.

In other women's action, Jammu & Kashmir players Riddha Maddni and Asra Shafi recorded contrasting victories in their respective group matches. Maddni fought hard to overcome Sneha Thomas of Kerala in two well-contested sets at 17-12, 19-14, while Shafi easily defeated Punjab’s Kusum Jha also in straight sets winning at 25-5, 25-1.

NABARD players Nancy Sequeira and Shital Hakke encountered mixed fortunes in women's competition. She bounced back after losing the first set to prevail over V. Radhika (CAG) 11-25, 18-11, and 20-16, while Hakke after taking the first set lost the next two and went down fighting to Odisha’s D.R. Adhya 13-10, 5-25, and 11-25.

