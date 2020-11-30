Senegal's Papa Diop, who delivered memorable upset against France in 2002 World Cup, dies at 42

Papa Bouba Diop, the tall Senegal midfielder who scored the goal that delivered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, has died. He was 42.

"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop," the sport's governing body said Sunday.

Diop was the hero when Senegal shocked defending champion France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

It was Senegal's World Cup debut and the win sent the West Africans on a run to the quarterfinals to match the best performance at the tournament by an African team.

"Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," FIFA said in its tribute on Twitter.