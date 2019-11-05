Sellebrity FC start on a winning note

Mumbai: Sellebrity FC launched their campaign on a bright note as they worked hard to snatch a fighting 2-1 win over Companeroes SC in this year's Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

After a barren first half, Sellebrity broke the deadlock with striker Manish Koli scoring the opening goal in the 50th minute before, Shailesh Jadhav doubled the lead with the second goal in the 69th minute before Companeroes reduced the deficit when Egypsio Noronha scored in the 87th minute.

Earlier, Iron Born FC-CFCI ‘B’ proved too good as they romped to a fluent 3-0 win against Bombay YMCA in a first round match of the Mohammed Hussain Memorial knockout football tournament for Super Division clubs. Strikers Bharat Singh, Amrit Singh and Athar Ansari netted a goal each for the young Iron Born outfit.

SMU, Snigmay share points

South Mumbai United (SMU), Mumbai and Snigmay Football Club, Pune shared honours as they were engaged in a goalless draw in a Group-B match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League 2019-2020, at the Cooperage ground on Tuesday,