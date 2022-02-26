e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

See Pics: Tennis superstar Serena Williams makes glamorous appearance at Milan Fashion Week as the guest of Gucci

FPJ Web Desk
Serena Williams | Photo: Instagram

Serena Williams | Photo: Instagram

Advertisement

Serena Williams took to the Milan Fashion week in style. The 40-year-old was the guest of Gucci at this week’s event in Italy.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her daughter, Olympia, accompanied the American tennis star to the glamorous event.

Serena with her husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena with her husband Alexis Ohanian | Photo: Instagram

Serena Williams

Serena Williams | Photo: Instagram

Advertisement

Serena wore a sheath dress and a feather cape, in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Alexis looked smart in a black blazer over a white shirt. Serena posted a picture of the two on her official Instagram handle captioned, “fashion break.”

ALSO READ

Skipper Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of Russia FIFA World Cup play-off match Skipper Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of Russia FIFA World Cup play-off match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Advertisement