See Pics: Tennis superstar Serena Williams makes glamorous appearance at Milan Fashion Week as the guest of Gucci

Serena Williams took to the Milan Fashion week in style. The 40-year-old was the guest of Gucci at this week’s event in Italy.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her daughter, Olympia, accompanied the American tennis star to the glamorous event.

Serena wore a sheath dress and a feather cape, in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Alexis looked smart in a black blazer over a white shirt. Serena posted a picture of the two on her official Instagram handle captioned, “fashion break.”

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:52 PM IST