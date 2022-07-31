e-Paper Get App

See pics: Team India members hosted by the High Commissioner in West Indies ahead of 2nd T20

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
India head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma |

Team India was hosted by the Indian high commissioner, Dr KJ Srinivasa in St Kitts ahead of the 2nd T20 against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma-led team defeated West Indies in the first match in Trinidad by 68 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

After playing the second and third T20Is in Basseterre, the series will then move to Florida in the USA for the last two matches which will be played on August 6 and 7.

BCCI's official Twittter handle posted pictures from the reception. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were also felicitated during the reception.

article-image
