See Pics: Mumbai Indians hit the gym ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Mumbai Indians players Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard share a laugh during their gym session on Wednesday | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians players Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard share a laugh during their gym session on Wednesday | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians players on Wednesday underwent a strength and conditioning session. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength.

Mumbai Indians had lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their IPL opener at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai failed to defend 178 as Delhi shot off the target in just 18.2 overs, thanks to an unbroken 75-run stand between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav for the seventh wicket.

Here are some photos from their session.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan | Photo: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:01 PM IST