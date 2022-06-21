e-Paper Get App

See pics: India head coach Rahul Dravid joins team in Leicester ahead of fifth Test against England

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
India head coach Rahul Dravid addresses the team in Leicester |

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester, where they will take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up game match ahead of their fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham which will start from July 1.

"Look who's here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI.

Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Team India on Friday began training for the match after arriving in London for the tour.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

But before that, it will have a four-day warm-up match with Leicestershire from June 24-27 to prepare for the Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

On the other side, the Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin either on June 23 or June 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest. India is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

article-image
