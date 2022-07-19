See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

India captain Rishabh Pant | Pic: Twitter

After smashing a match-winning ton in the third and final ODI against England, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant showcased a completely different side of himself.

Taking to Twitter, Pant posted a picture of himself, donning a dapper look with a gold chain, standing beside a chair and captioned it with a famous dialogue from the web series, Mirzapur.

"Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai - Munna Bhaiya," tweeted Rishabh Pant.

The tweet by Pant took the internet by storm as many fans got totally amazed after seeing such a quirky side of the wicketkeeper-batter.

Coming to the third ODI against England, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125* and his 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India chase down 260 in the final ODI of the three-match series at Manchester and win the series 2-1.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on SPORTS18's show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP, had praised Pant for his knock.

"Yes, just hoping that Hardik can keep his fitness together. No issues with Rishabh Pant. What we saw in that last one day, I was completely floored by the sheer talent and ability of these two guys, temperament as well built a long partnership and how easily, in the end, India won. Thanks to Rishabh Pant for staying there till the end," Sanjay Manjrekar had said.

"So yes, high-quality batters, and they're going to be batting mostly at number 4 and 5 whether it's T20 Cricket or 50 overs cricket or Pant could be opening as well. In 2019, we had a lot of issues finding a proper middle order but now we have some quality supply," he added.

Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action in the T20I series against West Indies, starting from July 29.